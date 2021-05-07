What Type Of Shareholders Make Up SQZ Biotechnologies Company's (NYSE:SQZ) Share Registry?

The big shareholder groups in SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

SQZ Biotechnologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$335m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SQZ Biotechnologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SQZ Biotechnologies?

NYSE:SQZ Ownership Breakdown May 7th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that SQZ Biotechnologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SQZ Biotechnologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:SQZ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SQZ Biotechnologies. Polaris Partners is currently the largest shareholder, with 11% of shares outstanding. With 9.0% and 8.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and SunAmerica Asset Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Armon Sharei directly holds 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of SQZ Biotechnologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in SQZ Biotechnologies Company. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$335m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 46% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SQZ Biotechnologies. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 31% stake in SQZ Biotechnologies. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SQZ Biotechnologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SQZ Biotechnologies (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

