What Type Of Shareholders Make Up SIGA Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SIGA) Share Registry?

The big shareholder groups in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

SIGA Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$561m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SIGA Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SIGA Technologies?

NasdaqGM:SIGA Ownership Breakdown May 6th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SIGA Technologies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SIGA Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:SIGA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SIGA Technologies. MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated is currently the largest shareholder, with 32% of shares outstanding. With 6.6% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, John Lewis and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Phillip Gomez directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of SIGA Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of SIGA Technologies, Inc.. Insiders own US$71m worth of shares in the US$561m company. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 22% stake in SIGA Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 32% stake in SIGA Technologies. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

