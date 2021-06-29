What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TUSK) Share Registry?

The big shareholder groups in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$195m, Mammoth Energy Services is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Mammoth Energy Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mammoth Energy Services?

NasdaqGS:TUSK Ownership Breakdown June 29th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mammoth Energy Services. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Mammoth Energy Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:TUSK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 47% of Mammoth Energy Services shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Wexford Capital LP, with ownership of 47%. Gulfport Energy Corporation is the second largest shareholder owning 21% of common stock, and Valueworks, LLC holds about 7.0% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Arty Straehla is the owner of 1.5% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 68% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Mammoth Energy Services

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$4.2m worth of the US$195m company. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 15% stake in Mammoth Energy Services. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 21% of the Mammoth Energy Services shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mammoth Energy Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Mammoth Energy Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

