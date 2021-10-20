What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Investors Title Company's (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Investors Title is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$364m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Investors Title.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Investors Title?

NasdaqGS:ITIC Ownership Breakdown October 20th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Investors Title already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Investors Title's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:ITIC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

Investors Title is not owned by hedge funds. Markel-Gayner Asset Management Corporation is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, James Fine and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. James Fine, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Investors Title

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Investors Title Company. It has a market capitalization of just US$364m, and insiders have US$82m worth of shares in their own names. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 27% stake in Investors Title. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.0%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Investors Title better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Investors Title (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

