What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2's (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Share Registry?

If you want to know who really controls Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$216m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2?

NasdaqCM:HSAQ Ownership Breakdown April 20th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:HSAQ Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is RTW Investments, LP with 21% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Wellington Management Group LLP and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.2%.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 in their own names. It has a market capitalization of just US$216m, and the board has only US$1.3m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

