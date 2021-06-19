What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNCH) Share Registry?

The big shareholder groups in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$759m, Finch Therapeutics Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Finch Therapeutics Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Finch Therapeutics Group?

NasdaqGS:FNCH Ownership Breakdown June 19th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Finch Therapeutics Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Finch Therapeutics Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:FNCH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 19th 2021

Finch Therapeutics Group is not owned by hedge funds. Chris Shumway is currently the largest shareholder, with 27% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.0% and 4.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Mark Smith, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Finch Therapeutics Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$759m, and insiders have US$323m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 36% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Finch Therapeutics Group (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

