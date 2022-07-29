What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Blade Air Mobility, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BLDE) Share Registry?

A look at the shareholders of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Blade Air Mobility is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$395m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Blade Air Mobility.

NasdaqCM:BLDE Ownership Breakdown July 29th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blade Air Mobility?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Blade Air Mobility. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Blade Air Mobility's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:BLDE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

It would appear that 11% of Blade Air Mobility shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are KSL Advisors, LLC and HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 11%. Furthermore, CEO Robert Wiesenthal is the owner of 6.9% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Blade Air Mobility

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Blade Air Mobility, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$395m, and insiders have US$55m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Blade Air Mobility. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 11%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Blade Air Mobility better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Blade Air Mobility that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

