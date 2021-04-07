What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Aspen Aerogels, Inc.'s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Registry?

The big shareholder groups in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Aspen Aerogels is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$570m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Aspen Aerogels.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aspen Aerogels?

NYSE:ASPN Ownership Breakdown April 7th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aspen Aerogels. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aspen Aerogels' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:ASPN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It looks like hedge funds own 18% of Aspen Aerogels shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. George Kaiser Family Foundation, Endowment Arm is currently the company's largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 8.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Donald Young is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aspen Aerogels

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$23m worth of the US$570m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 13% stake in Aspen Aerogels. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Aspen Aerogels better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Aspen Aerogels , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

