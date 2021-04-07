What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMR) Share Registry?

If you want to know who really controls Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$248m, Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpha Metallurgical Resources?

NYSE:AMR Ownership Breakdown April 7th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Alpha Metallurgical Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:AMR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It looks like hedge funds own 22% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.8% of shares outstanding. With 8.0% and 6.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Highbridge Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO David Stetson directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.. Insiders have a US$31m stake in this US$248m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Alpha Metallurgical Resources. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

