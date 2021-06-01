What Type Of Returns Would TechnipFMC's(NYSE:FTI) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Three Years Ago?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Tragically, the share price declined 72% in that time. So it's good to see it climbing back up. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, TechnipFMC moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

With a rather small yield of just 1.5% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 3.6% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FTI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 1st 2021

TechnipFMC is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for TechnipFMC in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, TechnipFMC's TSR for the last 3 years was -59%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, TechnipFMC's total shareholder return last year was 52%. That includes the value of the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 17% per year over three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TechnipFMC better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with TechnipFMC (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

