What Type Of Returns Would Sotherly Hotels'(NASDAQ:SOHO) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Three Years Ago?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 44% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Because Sotherly Hotels made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Sotherly Hotels' revenue dropped 22% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 13% compound, over three years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. The key question now is whether the company has the capacity to fund itself to profitability, without more cash. Of course, it is possible for businesses to bounce back from a revenue drop - but we'd want to see that before getting interested.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:SOHO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Sotherly Hotels' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Sotherly Hotels' TSR of was a loss of 37% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Sotherly Hotels provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.7% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Sotherly Hotels is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

