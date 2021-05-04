What Type Of Returns Would Revlon's(NYSE:REV) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Five Years Ago?

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) share price dropped 68% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.6% in thirty days.

Revlon isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Revlon grew its revenue at 0.6% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 11% for the last five years. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Revlon. However, it's possible too many in the market will ignore it, and there may be an opportunity if it starts to recover down the track.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:REV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Revlon stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Revlon had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.3%, against a market gain of about 58%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 11% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Revlon better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Revlon (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

We will like Revlon better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.