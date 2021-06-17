What Type Of Returns Would Overseas Shipholding Group's (NYSE:OSG) Shareholders Have Received Over The Course Of The Last Five Years?

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) share price is a whole 82% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. Furthermore, it's down 12% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over five years Overseas Shipholding Group's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:OSG Earnings Per Share Growth June 17th 2021

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Overseas Shipholding Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Overseas Shipholding Group's TSR, which was a 52% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Overseas Shipholding Group shareholders gained a total return of 8.5% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Overseas Shipholding Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

