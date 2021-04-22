What Type Of Returns Would IT Tech Packaging's(NYSEMKT:ITP) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Five Years Ago?

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ITP) share price is a whole 57% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 29% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 34% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over five years IT Tech Packaging's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AMEX:ITP Earnings Per Share Growth April 22nd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of IT Tech Packaging's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in IT Tech Packaging had a tough year, with a total loss of 29%, against a market gain of about 61%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for IT Tech Packaging you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

