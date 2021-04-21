What Type Of Returns Would iBio's(NYSEMKT:IBIO) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Five Years Ago?

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 81%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 28% in a month.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With just US$2,331,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers iBio to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that iBio has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as iBio investors might realise.

iBio had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$70m when it last reported (December 2020). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price down 13% per year, over 5 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. The image below shows how iBio's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

AMEX:IBIO Debt to Equity History April 21st 2021

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

iBio shareholders gained a total return of 37% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 13% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand iBio better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - iBio has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

But note: iBio may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



