What Type Of Returns Would Fangdd Network Group's(NASDAQ:DUO) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Year Ago?

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) share price is down 42% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 57%. Fangdd Network Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given that Fangdd Network Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Fangdd Network Group's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 32%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 42% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:DUO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 57% in the last year, Fangdd Network Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 42%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Fangdd Network Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

