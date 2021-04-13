What Type Of Returns Would CytomX Therapeutics'(NASDAQ:CTMX) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Three Years Ago?

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 75%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 24% in a year. Even worse, it's down 21% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Because CytomX Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, CytomX Therapeutics grew revenue at 7.2% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 21% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CTMX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 61% in the last year, CytomX Therapeutics shareholders lost 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CytomX Therapeutics (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

