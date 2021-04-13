What Type Of Returns Would Computer Programs and Systems'(NASDAQ:CPSI) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Five Years Ago?

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 42% over a half decade. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 10% in a month.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Computer Programs and Systems moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 4.3% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CPSI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Computer Programs and Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Computer Programs and Systems stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Computer Programs and Systems' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Computer Programs and Systems shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 36%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Computer Programs and Systems provided a TSR of 39% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 6% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Computer Programs and Systems .

We will like Computer Programs and Systems better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

