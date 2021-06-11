What Type Of Returns Would Clovis Oncology's(NASDAQ:CLVS) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Three Years Ago?

This week we saw the Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) share price climb by 11%. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 87% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

Given that Clovis Oncology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Clovis Oncology grew revenue at 28% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 23% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CLVS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Clovis Oncology shareholders are down 12% for the year, but the market itself is up 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 9% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Clovis Oncology better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for Clovis Oncology (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

