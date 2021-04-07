What Type Of Returns Would Arco Platform's(NASDAQ:ARCE) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Year Ago?

This week we saw the Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) share price climb by 12%. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact the stock is down 31% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Arco Platform managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. And judging by the share price, the market is not too happy about it, either. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ARCE Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

We know that Arco Platform has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While Arco Platform shareholders are down 31% for the year, the market itself is up 66%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 18% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Arco Platform , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Arco Platform better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

