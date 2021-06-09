What Type Of Returns Would AnPac Bio-Medical Science's(NASDAQ:ANPC) Shareholders Have Earned If They Purchased Their Shares Year Ago?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) share price slid 39% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 39%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on AnPac Bio-Medical Science because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science grew its revenue by 122% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 39% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:ANPC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 39% in the last year, AnPac Bio-Medical Science shareholders might be miffed that they lost 39%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 36%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - AnPac Bio-Medical Science has 6 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: AnPac Bio-Medical Science may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.