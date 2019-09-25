What Trump’s Impeachment Inquiry Means for Stocks

(Washington)

House Speaker Nany Pelosi made big waves yesterday when she announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, all stemming from the alleged Ukrainian incident. The political implications are one aspect, but what does this mean for the stock market? The answer is that nobody knows. Nixon’s impeachment process saw a big loss in stocks, but it was also the Oil Crisis; while Clinton’s impeachment was quite positive for equities. Each situation was completely unique, as was the market environment at the time.

FINSUM: Our best guess is that this won’t do much to stocks, mostly because there has been so much political theater over the last few years that, for better or worse, this likely just seems to be more of the same for investors.

stocks

Trump

impeachment

S&P 500

