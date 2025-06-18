What Trump Knows About Branding That Most Business Owners Get Wrong

Love him or loathe him, President Donald Trump knows branding. From his real estate empire to his 15-season TV show, “The Apprentice” and ultimately the presidency, Trump has maintained a strong, consistent brand message — building recognition, loyalty and influence among his followers.

GoBankingRates reached out to branding experts to pinpoint what Trump knows about brand positioning that many business owners overlook — below is what they shared.

Also here are Trump’s most valuable ventures outside of the White House.

Read Next: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

Trending Now: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Building a Brand Identity

Having a distinct and authentic brand identity that creates an emotional connection with target audiences is more critical than ever, according to Forbes. The brand’s identity is the key to marketing success, said Kevin Mercuri, executive in residence at Emerson College.

“[Trump] may be positioned as a billionaire business mogul, but he allows enough room within the Trump persona for his followers to see a little of themselves in him.”

Check Out: Trump Wants To Replace Income Taxes With Tariffs: 2 Impacts on the Middle Class

Using Bold and Memorable Messaging

Bold and memorable messaging makes brands stand out, enhance recall and spark conversation. When the tone is bold and emotionally consistent across touch points, it stays top of mind and Trump relies on this strategy.

“Whether he’s in the Oval Office, the debate stage or sending a late-night post, his message doesn’t bend; his brand is built on emotional consistency, not factual accuracy — and love it or hate it, it works and that’s why it sticks,” explained Toni Harrison, founder and CEO of Etched Communication.

“Most business owners get this wrong; they change their messaging to fit trends, worry about being liked by everyone or shy away from controversy.” By doubling down on simplicity, repetition and tribal alignment, the Trump brand remains solid even under legal scrutiny and unrest, Harrison added.

Cultivating a Loyal Audience

President Trump is successful in positioning his brand with consistency and frequency, said Jennifer Thomas, adjunct instructor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Communication and founder of FSR Ventures.

“He capitalizes on shock value, knowing it will rile up his opposition while simultaneously heaving up his loyal supporters; he is not afraid to be challenged on his personal branding; rather, in fact, I believe he thrives off it,” she said. “In any branding campaign, it is important to know your audience and craft messages that will resonate with this segment [to cultivate a loyal audience].”

Maintaining Consistent Visuals and Slogans Reinforce Brand Identity

Presidents have historically used catchy slogans as strategic branding tools in politics — John F. Kennedy’s “It’s Time for Greatness,” Joe Biden’s “Let’s Finish the Job” and Barack Obama’s “Change We Can Believe In” have been the driving force of political campaigns that reinforced their brand long after the ballots were counted.

Slogans, symbols and soundbites are repeated so often they become muscle memory to audiences; similarly, Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” isn’t just a tagline, it’s a call to identity,” Thomas said.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Trump Knows About Branding That Most Business Owners Get Wrong

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.