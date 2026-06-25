Is What Trillionaire Elon Musk Said Enough of a Reason to Buy Tesla Stock?

Key Points

Investors might see full self-driving and Robotaxi generate substantial revenues in 2027.

Tesla is still a story stock, as the narrative surrounding the business holds more weight than the fundamentals.

Musk has a spotty track record of predicting when certain technological milestones will happen.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have soared 2,810% in the past decade (as of June 23). The success of the electric vehicle (EV) maker (which is one of the world's most valuable companies), coupled with the recent initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies, has made CEO Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.

On Tesla's first-quarter 2026earnings callin April, Musk made a bold prediction that should spark the market's curiosity. Are the tech entrepreneur's words enough of a reason to buy the EV stock?

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2027 might be the year Tesla's financials get a meaningful boost

Investors listen closely to what management teams discuss on company earnings calls. Musk seems to always give his shareholders a sense of optimism. This is particularly true of Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) and Robotaxi plans.

"I think probably unsupervised FSD or Robotaxi revenue will not be super material this year, but I do think it'll be material probably in a significant way next year," he mentioned on the most recentearnings call

It's anyone's guess what a material effect translates to in a quantitative sense. As of March 31, Tesla counted 1.28 million FSD (supervised) subscriptions. Assuming all of these subscribers pay $99 per month for the service -- which isn't the case, as some paid a one-time fee upfront -- it brings in annual revenue of $1.5 billion, which is tiny.

The company's Robotaxi fleet was completing unsupervised rides in Austin, Dallas, and Houston in April. Its revenue is probably negligible at this point.

"We certainly hope to have unsupervised FSD or Robotaxi operating in, I don't know, a dozen or so states by the end of this year," Musk said on the call. This means progress must accelerate in 2027 to have a notable financial effect.

Even though history paints a clear picture, the market has high hopes

Tesla is a story stock. The market puts far more weight on the narrative surrounding the company -- that it's an AI-fueled self-driving and robotics lab -- than on its current state as an EV manufacturer with lower growth and pressured margins.

This shows up in the extreme valuation, with shares trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 349. The investment community evidently believes that Tesla's FSD and Robotaxi capabilities will lead to robust financial success.

Anyone who follows this business knows that nothing is certain. This is especially true when trying to make timely predictions about the adoption curve of novel technologies. So, despite Musk's claim of a material financial effect in 2027, investors should practice caution when it comes to this Magnificent Seven stock.

According to a study by The New York Times, Elon Musk has achieved what he said he would only 19% of the time. It's hard to believe that this low hit rate will improve in the future.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.