What Travel Insurance Do Experts Buy For Trips?

The Covid-19 pandemic has heightened the demand for travel insurance, and now it’s now a must-have for the savvy traveler—especially if you’re booking a pricey or international trip.

Vacationers may not know all the benefits that are out there. We’ve asked travel experts to share what insurance they purchase for their own trips and their travel insurance strategies moving forward.

Prioritize Coverage for Your Top Travel Concern

As a frequent travel insurance buyer, Megan Moncrief at Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider, uses her personal experiences to determine her travel insurance policy decisions.

“Historically, I prioritized smaller benefits like travel delay and trip interruption, quite frankly, because we simply have bad travel luck in terms of airline delays,” says Moncrief. “While I’m not personally traveling internationally at the moment, we have taken one significant domestic trip this year which I bought a policy for. Specifically, I was interested in trip cancellation coverage should any of us contract Covid-19.” She thought that was the most probable scenario that could cause trip cancellation

Although one of her vacation rentals was refundable up until her arrival, the other was not, she says. “At the time, our airline expenses were also refundable, however this was our largest expense, and I wanted the extra security of being able to be refunded for those expenses, should my airline change their policy,” she says.

In addition, Moncrief says she is looking to book a last-minute trip in the near future. “I will also be purchasing a cancellation policy that includes coverage for contracting Covid-19,” she says. “I will also prioritize travel delay benefits as we would be traveling during winter months, in case we are delayed by snow storms.“

Consider a Cancel for Any Reason Coverage Add-on

Some travel experts focus on total flexibility for canceling.

“When I travel and especially when I travel abroad, I purchase a trip cancellation insurance policy that offers a cancel for any reason option,” says Bailey Foster, a spokesperson for Trawick International. The flexibility of cancel for any reason coverage gives her peace of mind.

Cancel for any reason coverage is an add-on that will add about 40% of cost to your base plan. But it gives you the ability to make a trip cancellation for any reason, not just one that’s listed in the base policy’s acceptable reasons.

Create a Plan of Action

Research and take advantage of all the benefits offered through your travel insurance policy.

“When traveling abroad, I encourage people to take advantage of pre-planning non-insurance assistance services, which can provide 24/7 concierge options and helpful information about the destination,” says Jon Gehris, president of Travel Insured International.

Find out if the plan’s 24/7 assistance service can offer medical referrals outside the U.S.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s also key to have access to pre-vetted and negotiated international medical providers, as well as reliable coverage for medical emergencies that may not be covered by personal insurance,” says Gehris.

Covering All the Bases

Jeremy Murchland, president of Seven Corners, a travel insurance company, has specific goals about insurance.

“For trips abroad with my family, I wouldn’t leave the country without travel insurance that includes three items—cancel for any reason (CFAR), medical protection for Covid-19, and triggers to cancel or interrupt my trip for Covid-related happenings like sickness and quarantine,” Murchland says. “In the past 10 months, we’ve seen completely unexpected events, and with the uncertainty that still exists for travel, I’d definitely pay the extra cost for CFAR.”

Murchland says if a member of his family became ill with Covid-19 (or any other type of illness or injury) while they were traveling, he’d want to know they would have medical coverage for appropriate care and for an emergency medical evacuation if adequate care wasn’t available at their location.

“I’d also want the option to cancel our trip if one of us contracted Covid-19 before our departure,” he says

“And, if one of us contracted it on the trip, we would all be quarantined, and we would need protection for that as well.”

