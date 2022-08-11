What Traders and Investors Should Know About Single Stock ETFs

The first single stock ETFs were launched only last month, and it wasn’t long before a couple of the big names in the ETF game, Direxion and GraniteShares, got involved. They are booming; there are already around eighty more planned for release before too long. To listen to some talking heads who are wringing their hands and issuing dire warnings about the trend towards these things, you might think they are dangerous for individual traders and investors.

But it really depends on how you view individual traders and investors. Are they essentially children who need protecting from themselves, or grown adults, capable of understanding risks and making decisions based on that understanding? I prefer the latter view. That said, it is clear that for individuals to use single stock ETFs effectively, they have to first understand what they are, and their risks and limitations, before jumping in head first.

As the name implies, single stock ETFs are exchange traded funds that reflect performance in just one stock, rather than the sector or index groups that we usually associate with those funds. Obviously, though, if they just tracked those stocks one for one, they would be pointless. No, these funds offer leverage, either on a bull bet in the stocks involved, where the ETF will follow the stock but with exaggerated movements, or a bear bet, a fund that will gain in value if the underlying stock goes down.

For leveraged bets, the risk is clear: If you can make more when a stock goes up, you can also lose more when it goes down, and vice versa. That may seem glaringly obvious, but it is surprising how many people claim, after they have lost a lot of money in similar instruments, that nobody told them it was the case. It is, therefore, worth repeating and emphasizing.

Potential users of these funds should also bear in mind that they are not designed for long-term holding. Indeed, most of them will have the word “daily” in their name to indicate what they are reset on a daily basis and therefore intended primarily for intraday use. The fee structure, rollovers, and sometimes interest involved in maintaining a leveraged fund will eat into returns over time, and as a result, long-term returns won’t match the targeted leverage. In some cases, over long time frames, they won’t even match the simple return on the stock.

So they are risky and short-term, but they are useful for those who understand those things and factor them into trading decisions.

Let’s say you have a long-term, long position in Tesla (TSLA) because you believe in the future of EVs and the company, but there have been problems over the last quarter and earnings are approaching. You are afraid that the stock will drop significantly after the announcement, but nothing has affected your long-term view and you don’t want to sell the stock. You could buy a leveraged bear ETF on TSLA as a hedge and hold it for a few days through earnings. If your fears don’t materialize, your profits on your long-term holding will offset the losses on your short-term ETF position. If your fears do materialize after all, and is reflected in the price of the stock, you will cover some or all of your paper losses on the drop but stay invested.

You may also see a short-term opportunity in a stock that you have no interest in holding long-term. In that case, buying with some leverage, with appropriate stop loss orders in place to protect your downside, would make sense.

Either way, a leveraged ETF will serve your short-term purposes, and there will be a lot of them to choose from before too long. The speed of adoption is a little surprising to some people, given that the financial world has a reputation for being quite conservative. However, there is one area where seemingly everyone on Wall Street readily embraces change: If a thing is devised that offers the prospect of big fees, and particularly if the risks associated with it are borne by someone else, those normally conservative bankers become radical progressives, eager to embrace these new-fangled ideas, and a rush of new products hit the market.

That somewhat cynical observation explains the flood of single stock ETFs and should be borne in mind, but does that mean that they are necessarily a bad idea for individual traders and investors? Not really. Sometimes fees are worth paying, and that looks to be the case for these products, providing you know the risks and use them in the right way.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.