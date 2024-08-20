What the Top 1% Pay in Taxes in Each State – 2024 Study

The top 1% of earners typically pay much more in taxes than many other Americans. Nationwide, this group contributes 45% of total personal income taxes collected. However, the top 1% doesn't pay the same amount everywhere. Therefore, some states may be more dependent on this group than others for tax revenue.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the most recent IRS tax return data to determine exactly how much the top 1% of earners in each state pays in taxes, both nominally and relative to the rest of taxpayers.

Key Findings

The top 1% of earners contribute over 60% of the income taxes collected from Wyoming residents. Wyoming's top 1% paid $3.16 trillion in taxes compared to a total of $5.12 trillion paid by all Wyoming residents. This was the highest relative contribution by the top 1% in any state. For comparison, Alaska's 1% contributed the lowest relative share of income taxes at 29.8%.

Wyoming's top 1% paid $3.16 trillion in taxes compared to a total of $5.12 trillion paid by all Wyoming residents. This was the highest relative contribution by the top 1% in any state. For comparison, Alaska's 1% contributed the lowest relative share of income taxes at 29.8%. Connecticut's top 1% pays the highest effective tax rate. The top 1% in Connecticut pay 27.69% on each dollar of income, while the average Connecticut taxpayer pays a rate of 17.7%. Meanwhile, the top 1% of earners in Arkansas saw the lowest effective tax rate for that cohort at 21.41%.

The top 1% in Connecticut pay 27.69% on each dollar of income, while the average Connecticut taxpayer pays a rate of 17.7%. Meanwhile, the top 1% of earners in Arkansas saw the lowest effective tax rate for that cohort at 21.41%. The top 1% earns more than 33% of income in four states. In Wyoming, the top 1% brings in 40.6% of all adjusted gross income (AGI), which adds up to $13.25 trillion. The top 1% in Nevada (34.3%), Florida (34.0%) and New York (33.5%) also have particularly outsized earnings when compared with the local 99%.

In Wyoming, the top 1% brings in 40.6% of all adjusted gross income (AGI), which adds up to $13.25 trillion. The top 1% in Nevada (34.3%), Florida (34.0%) and New York (33.5%) also have particularly outsized earnings when compared with the local 99%. Nationwide, the top 1% of earners pay a 25.95% effective tax rate. This yielded a total of $993.7 billion dollars in income taxes paid by the top 1% over one year, or 45% of all individual income tax collected. The total adjusted gross income for this group over the same time was $3.8 trillion.

Top 10 States With the Highest Tax Payments by the Top 1%

California

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $165,087,786

Number of top 1% returns: 177,645

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.2%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 45.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 16.9%

New York

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $99,157,333

Number of top 1% returns: 92,142

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.3%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 52.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.3%

Florida

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $91,942,807

Number of top 1% returns: 101,940

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 25.8%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 55.2%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.8%

Texas

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $81,417,526

Number of top 1% returns: 126,128

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.0%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 46.7%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 14.6%

Illinois

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $40,234,949

Number of top 1% returns: 56,796

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.0%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 44.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.1%

Massachusetts

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $35,931,120

Number of top 1% returns: 32,598

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.6%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 45.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.4%

Pennsylvania

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $31,046,021

Number of top 1% returns: 59,123

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.0%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 40.1%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 14.0%

New Jersey

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $30,615,181

Number of top 1% returns: 42,437

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.2%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 37.7%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 16.1%

Washington

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $27,320,236

Number of top 1% returns: 35,456

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 25.8%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 39.1%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.9%

Georgia

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $24,761,176

Number of top 1% returns: 45,961

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 24.8%

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 44.0%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 13.9%

Top 10 States Where the Top 1% Pays the Highest Portion of the Income Tax Base

Wyoming

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 61.7%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $3,160,269

Number of top 1% returns: 2,616

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 23.9%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.7%

Nevada

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 56.4%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $13,096,631

Number of top 1% returns: 14,766

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 25.3%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.4%

Florida

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 55.2%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $91,942,807

Number of top 1% returns: 101,940

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 25.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.8%

New York

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 52.8%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $99,157,333

Number of top 1% returns: 92,142

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.3%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.3%

Arkansas

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 50.7%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $6,311,373

Number of top 1% returns: 12,184

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 21.4%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 12.4%

Connecticut

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 49.4%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $19,699,624

Number of top 1% returns: 16,811

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.7%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.7%

Utah

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 47.3%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $9,151,169

Number of top 1% returns: 13,739

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 24.6%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 13.6%

Texas

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 46.7%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $81,417,526

Number of top 1% returns: 126,128

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.0%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 14.6%

California

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 45.8%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $165,087,786

Number of top 1% returns: 177,645

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.2%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 16.9%

Massachusetts

Total income tax share paid by top 1%: 45.8%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $35,931,120

Number of top 1% returns: 32,598

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.6%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.4%

Top 10 States With the Highest Effective Tax Rates on the Top 1% of Earners

Connecticut

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.69%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $19,699,624

Number of top 1% returns: 16,811

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 49.4%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.7%

New York

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.30%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $99,157,333

Number of top 1% returns: 92,142

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 52.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.3%

New Jersey

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.20%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $30,615,181

Number of top 1% returns: 42,437

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 37.7%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 16.1%

California

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 27.16%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $165,087,786

Number of top 1% returns: 177,645

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 45.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 16.9%

New Hampshire

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.72%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $5,090,444

Number of top 1% returns: 6,742

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 42.3%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.5%

Massachusetts

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.58%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $35,931,120

Number of top 1% returns: 32,598

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 45.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 17.4%

Delaware

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.16%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $1,936,324

Number of top 1% returns: 4,662

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 35.0%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 13.3%

Texas

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 26.01%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $81,417,526

Number of top 1% returns: 126,128

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 46.7%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 14.6%

Illinois

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 25.99%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $40,234,949

Number of top 1% returns: 56,796

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 44.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 15.1%

Virginia

Average effective tax rate on 1% earners: 25.97%

Total income tax paid by top 1%: $21,750,680

Number of top 1% returns: 38,483

Total income tax share paid by 1%: 36.8%

Average effective tax rate for all taxpayers: 14.6%

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset analyzed the most recent data from the IRS for personal income tax returns (2021) to rank states by the total income tax paid by the top 1%. The effective tax rates for the 1% and total population were also compared, as well as the percent of total income tax collected contributed by the top 1% in each state.

