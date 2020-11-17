What Today's Retail Sales Data Mean for Investors

When it seems everything is subject to political spin, I turn to numbers for some indisputable, hard information. The problem is, though, that even numbers can lie and are open to interpretation.

This morning, for example, when the Commerce Department released data that showed a 0.3% increase in retail sales in October it was a disappointment. It was a miss of expectations, which were for a 0.5% increase, and was accompanied by a downward revision of last month’s numbers, making it even more depressing.

Or so it seemed.

There is a positive spin on that number. Yes, it missed expectations, but it is really quite remarkable that, in the face of a massive spike in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and as restrictions began to be reimposed in many states, the U.S. consumer still spent more last month than the previous month which was itself a big jump up in spending. Bear in mind too that this came at a time when Congress demonstrated just how divided and dysfunctional it has become by failing to pass a stimulus bill even though both sides knew that it was needed by the country.

As I have said many times before, the U.S. economy frequently shows itself to be strong in spite of, not because of, politicians. This is one of those times.

I suppose you can argue that the miss on the number, and even more so a distinctly weak 0.1% gain in the core number once volatile things like automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services are excluded, are causes for concern in the retail sector and for investors there at the very least. Even that contention, however, is questionable when you think a bit deeper about what the data means when combined with other news that broke this morning.

Walmart (WMT) released earnings before the retail sales numbers, and once again showed that they are doing quite nicely thank you, whatever the retail sales numbers say. They beat expectations, with EPS of $1.34 versus a consensus estimate of $1.19, but it is how they did it that should be considered in this context. Same store sales were a bit better than expected, but the standout results came from their e-commerce division, which soared to a 79% increase in sales in the third quarter. In remarks that followed their earnings release, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said he believes that shift to online shopping is an acceleration of an existing trend rather than a one-off response to the coronavirus, and as such is unlikely to completely reverse once the pandemic retreats.

Also this morning, Amazon (AMZN) announced the launch of their online pharmacy, causing that stock to pop and stock in more traditional drug stores, such as CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to collapse.

Clearly, what we are seeing is not an American consumer that is not spending at all, just one that is spending differently. It is nothing new that e-commerce is growing, but it is growing at a much faster rate than most people expected, pushed on by extraordinary circumstances. In reality, though, as drastic as that shift has been over the last six months or so, it is only just beginning, so those that have proven themselves adaptable, companies like WMT and AMZN, for example, are good long-term bets.

Investors should also consider companies that can benefit from the trend overall regardless of who wins the e-commerce wars, such as Shopify (SHOP), a company that helps retailers meet the challenge of shifting to online sales, credit card companies that benefit from the inevitable move away from cash as e-commerce grows, such as Visa (V) and Mater Card (MA), and logistics companies that carry all the packages, such as FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS).

The message from these numbers and other news is that despite what the world is throwing at them, American consumers are showing their usual resilience. Even investing in retail is not a lost cause, but it needs to be done selectively, with an open mind as to what that means, and always in the context of broader news. Keep these things in mind and when the politics and the spin all become too much, you can indeed retreat into the safe space of data without worrying that it too is misleading you.

