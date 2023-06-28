What to Watch if You Are Worried About the Economy but Want to Ride the Rally

A lot of individual investors, and I would include myself in this group, are currently playing a somewhat dangerous game. Logic tells us that with mortgage rates nudging 7% and borrowing costs for businesses at multi-year highs, the U.S. economy has to slow down before too long. And yet markets keep climbing, fueled by a resilient consumer and technological advances, particularly in the field of AI. While we believe sincerely that a downturn is coming -- if not a recession -- we still want to stay invested and to squeeze out as much as we can from this rally. We are all telling ourselves that we will trim positions just before or just after stocks hit their short-term highs, but that prompts some interesting questions, like: How will we know when that point is reached? What, if anything, can we watch for early signs of a top? What should we sell and when?

Before we even think about specifics, though, let’s make one thing clear. No matter what you watch or how closely you study data and charts, the chances of you selling at the absolute high are virtually zero, and worrying about doing that will lead to some bad decisions. No matter what you are watching or what it indicates, you won’t want to sell on an up day lest you miss that top, but neither can you sell on a down day when it looks like you already have. You will be frozen by the impulse to look for perfection; the ultimate example of letting perfect be the enemy of good. An old boss of mine had a phrase, “leaving some meat on the bone for the next dog,” and that can be seen as a good thing. If you have that outlook, you are actually far more likely to start selling at or near the top of a move.

That requires staying committed to an idea though, and in my experience, traders who stick rigidly to beliefs don’t usually last long. The big blowups, the kind that destroys careers, are just about always the result of an “I am right, the market is wrong” attitude that leads to losing positions being run into the ground. That commitment is especially true in short-term trading of individual positions and particularly where to cut them for a loss. When it comes to overall portfolio exposure in long-term investing and when to take profits, you need to identify a sell signal in advance, then start selling when it flashes, no matter what the market says at that exact moment.

In the current situation, there are two things that I am watching for that kind of signal: the dollar index (DXY), and the high-yield bond market, which can be easily tracked using an ETF such as JNK. Both of those things have a history of being leading indicators for the stock market to some extent, although the relationship of the dollar to stocks is somewhat complicated. Sometimes, dollar weakness is beneficial as it gives exporters an edge, while sometimes a lower dollar, lowering import and therefore input costs for U.S. companies, is a better thing.

Right now, though, the impact of the dollar on imports and exports is not the point. Higher interest rates make a currency relatively more attractive to hold, but economic weakness pushes one lower. So, when the Fed began raising rates last year the dollar took off, but it has moderated since as the chance of a recession engineered by the Fed has been seen to grow and is now at what looks to be a neutral level. The next move from here will be about the economic impact of those rate hikes. If the dollar index moves lower, breaking below 100 and staying there, it will be because the smart, unbiased, global money that moves the forex market is pessimistic about the U.S. economy.

High yield bonds, also known as junk bonds, are an important indicator because their level indicates market confidence in the ability of weaker corporations, those impacted the fastest by a downturn, to pay their debts. JNK, like the DXY, is currently at levels that look to be neutral from a longer-term perspective, around halfway between the high and low achieved last year. And again, a move lower there would be a clear sign that smart, signal-sensitive money is on the move out of U.S. securities.

As long as the implications of the data that you and I see as retail investors remain unclear, DXY and JNK will be what we should be watching for early signs of a pivot in the stock market. If both push below significant levels, 100 for DXY and 89 for JNK, and close below those levels a few times, it can be seen as a sell signal. No signal or formula is foolproof, of course, so even if both drop, it should be seen as a signal to start averaging out of a percentage of your holdings, not a sign that you should dump everything and move entirely to cash. That said, though, both DXY and JNK have been quite reliable as advance indicators in the past, so both should be closely watched by investors as a measure of the confidence of big money in the U.S. economy.

