What to Watch for In Retail Earnings This Week

Most of the major monthly economic reports for April are now out, and one thing is clear: Inflation is here and while last month’s CPI could be seen as suggesting that it is leveling off, it is doing so at the highest rates for around forty years. Inflation, though, is only really damaging in market terms in as much as it impacts consumer behavior. If it forces people to cut back, it is recessionary, but if consumer demand remains strong despite rising prices, there is a chance that it can be combatted gradually and before it causes significant economic weakness. This week, there will be a slew of key retail earnings, and what we learn from them could be very useful in determining the real-world impact of inflation, and therefore, the chances that as the Fed tightens, the economy actually falls into recession.

Tomorrow, Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) report, with Lowe’s (LOW), Target (TGT), and TJX (TJX) Companies on Wednesday, then Ross Stores (ROST) on Thursday. Of those six, Only TJX and Lowe’s are expected to show greater EPS than in the same month last year. Many will tell you, however, that that isn’t important, that what you should be watching are the management forecasts for sales in the coming months. I can see why they might say that, but I disagree.

Management forecasts and earnings guidance are, after all, guesses. They are very well-informed guesses, of course, but guesses nonetheless, and the nature of business means that they are almost always underestimates. They have a big impact on individual stocks because they form the basis of Wall Street analysts’ EPS estimates for coming quarters. They directly impact forward P/Es as a result and therefore market pricing, but you only have to look at the success rate among analysts who use them for their calculations to see how accurate they usually are. In case you don't know that figure off the top of your head: An average of around 70% of S&P companies beat consensus EPS forecasts every quarter.

While how Target and Walmart feel about their customers right now is significant in some ways, there is no guarantee that their feeling will translate into overall economic strength or weakness. What their customers have actually done over the last three months, however, is a very good indicator of how the public feels as inflation bites. If EPS in all or most cases is actually higher than a year ago, and if revenues have grown roughly in line with inflation, then there is a good chance that consumer strength will carry the economy through the initial shock of the Fed hiking rates. If, on the other hand, there are signs of a real drop off last quarter, a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, looks almost certain. Real GDP fell by 1.4% last quarter, and if consumer’ response to rising prices was to cut back drastically, it increases the chance of another decline in Q2 given that we already know inflation was above 8% in April.

So, traders and investors should be watching these earnings releases from big retail outlets closely but should try to focus on the numbers rather than the noise or guesses about the future. The stocks concerned will react more to forward-looking statements than backward-looking data because stocks of all kinds always do, but the only really reliable measure of consumer sentiment and behavior will be whether they continued to spend or cut back. It may seem simplistic and a bit old fashioned to look only at revenue and EPS, but those will be the important numbers this week, and investors looking for clues as to the chances of a recession should be careful not to overcomplicate things as these retail earnings hit the wire.

