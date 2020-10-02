What to Watch at ETHOnline, This Year’s Devcon
EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs annual developer conference, ETHOnline, kicks off Friday afternoon. Instead of hopping from city to city like past Devcons, catch the latest Ethereum updates from your laptop at home.
FridayÃ¢ÂÂs segments are free online here. The conference continues every Friday including October 9, 16, 23 and 30. Each day focuses on one area of interest for Ethereum developers and investors such decentralized finance (DeFi) or scaling Ethereum.ÃÂ
A hackathon with up to $100,000 in prizes also begins today and concludes Oct. 22.
For anyone so inclined, hereÃ¢ÂÂs what CoinDesk is watching today:
- 12:30 EDT: Rediscovering EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs Opportunities w/ Aya Miyaguchi
- 13:30 EDT: Eth1 + Eth2 = Ethereum w/ Danny Ryan
- 14:00 EDT: Coding an automated market maker (AMM) with Marek Kirejczyk and Bartek Rutkowski
- 19:00 EDT: Scaling Ethereum in 2020 and Beyond with Vitalik Buterin
