What to watch at COP28 on Monday

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Monday is finance day at COP28, which means more funding is likely to be announced for the climate cause.

If that sounds familiar, that is because world leaders and the private sector have spent much of the first few days of this year's U.N. climate summit talking about boosting finance for climate action and disaster support.

With world leaders having left the conference in Dubai, expect the finance talk to be a little more detailed and the announcements a little less bold, with nitty-gritty discussions meant to improve financial plumbing but not necessarily grab headlines or photo ops.

Central to the summit's outcome is how countries will word a final agreement on the future of fossil fuels, and dividing lines are becoming clear.

Away from the main COP28 venue, Saudi Arabia will host a side event called Saudi Green Initiative to promote its clean energy plans.

The U.N. climate agency may also publish a new draft document showing what progress countries have made so far on the global stocktake - the painstaking process of agreeing a new plan to curb global warming.

The COP28 site could also experience more small, pop-up protests, as activists see the U.N.-led event as a rare chance to rally in the United Arab Emirates, where public protests are banned.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Will Dunham)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.