What to Watch as the Fed Meets

To say that there is a lot going on that could affect the stock market right now is an understatement. We are into the meat of a very important earnings season, the President’s impeachment trial is underway, and despite "Phase One," there are still big tariffs on trade with China. While those things certainly merit investors’ attention, the most important influencer on the market is being discussed over the next two days without as much fanfare.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) is having a scheduled meeting today and tomorrow, and what they say and do over the next few months will have a much bigger influence on the long-term direction of stocks than any of today's sensational news stories.

We have become accustomed over the last few years to focusing on rate decisions when the Fed meets. That is only natural, as interest rates are extremely important. Indeed, a strong case can be made that low rates since the recession are one of the major causes of the sustained rise in stock prices that has brought us to record levels. That is not where your focus should be during this meeting, however.

It is often dangerous to make definitive statements about what the Fed will do, but an adjustment to interest rates at this meeting looks so unlikely that it can be basically discounted. The FOMC made it clear at the end of last year and early in this that they envisage 2020 being a year when rates are held steady. They believe they have it right at these levels, and a change this early in the year would, apart from anything else, make them look stupid.

If there is significant news to come out of this meeting, it will be on another front.

Over the last quarter of 2019, the Fed made a significant policy reversal. They started to expand their balance sheet again.

At the start of 2018, after years of growth in the assets held by the Fed, they embarked on a policy of balance sheet reduction. The growth had come as the result of QE, the Fed policy of buying bonds to keep longer-term rates low and add liquidity to the market.

That extra cash that was handed to the banks as the Fed bought their bonds had to go somewhere, and with interest rates so low, stocks benefited enormously. QE actually ended in 2014, but from then until the beginning of 2018 the Fed maintained an elevated balance sheet. At that point, though, they determined that both the economy and the market were strong enough to allow them to start selling the bonds they held.

In most ways, they were right, but they hit a snag last year. Short-term liquidity between banks began to dry up, prompting the Fed to intervene systematically. Adding liquidity to that short-term market is, as the Fed has said a few times, not actually QE. It is intended as an emergency measure to address a specific issue but, as you can see from the chart above, the effect on the balance sheet has been dramatic.

The thing is, whether you want to call this QE or not, that chart tells the story. This time it is short-term bills rather than long-term bonds, but in some ways the effect is the same. Once again, the Fed is increasing its assets held, thus turning bank-held assets into cash. That cash has to be deployed, and that puts a floor on any downward move in stocks.

If the FOMC says tomorrow that the temporary problem in short-term interbank liquidity is now over and that they are going to go back to balance sheet reduction, that floor will be pulled out from under the stock market. They won’t do that overnight, of course, but even a move in that direction would be significant.

That doesn’t mean that stocks will collapse should that announcement come, but it does make it much more likely that future moves down will be sharper and more sustained. So, when the Fed makes their statement tomorrow, pay attention and look beyond the predictable rate decision.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.