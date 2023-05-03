What to Note Ahead of Mettler-Toledo's (MTD) Q1 Earnings?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 5.



For the first quarter, MTD projects sales growth of 6% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $906.5 million, indicating growth of 1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Adjusted quarterly earnings are anticipated to be $8.55-$8.65 per share, implying a 9-10% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the same is projected at $8.61 per share, suggesting a 9.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reading.



We note that MTD’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.7%.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Consider

Portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales and marketing strategies and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to have aided the first-quarter performance.



Mettler-Toledo’s strengthening presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Rest of World might have been a positive.



The impacts of Mettler-Toledo’s solid momentum across the Laboratory, Food Retail and Industrial segments are expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.



Its investments in product portfolio expansion, field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs are likely to have driven sales for the Laboratory Instruments segment in the quarter under review.



Strong momentum across the pharmaceutical and life sciences markets is expected to have benefited the Laboratory segment further.



Solid momentum across the core industrial business is likely to have driven the Industrial Instruments segment’s sales in the to-be-reported quarter.



MTD’s robust automated chemistry solutions are expected to have aided momentum across the drug process development field in the first quarter.



However, macroeconomic headwinds, supply-chain challenges and growing geo-political tensions are likely to have posed challenges to Mettler-Toledo in the first quarter. Further, the impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mettler-Toledo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mettler-Toledo has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DOCN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL has an Earnings ESP of +13.02% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share. The company incurred a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



PayPal PYPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PYPL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, suggesting an increase of 23.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

