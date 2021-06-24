What to make of stock market catalysts this summer

Is the stock market in a summertime consolidation period? Is the bull trend still in tact? For answers to these and other questions now, we bring in Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. John, what do you think about these?

2. How broad is the consolidation and why a summertime share index consolidation vs fall or later?

3. Markets listened closely to anything new the Fed had to say after its latest meeting. What was the takeaway from that?

4. So, with the Fed continuing to print money for the foreseeable future is there still market anxiety out there?

5. What will be shaping stock prices for the second half?

6. What role will corporate earnings play in that shaping?

7. What do you make of the decline in the 10yr. Treasury?

8. Meantime, you’re looking at 3 top auto stocks. General Motors (GM), Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

That’s the market picture fromour Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.