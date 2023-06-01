What to Make of Salesforce's (CRM) Earnings

I try not to waste my sympathy on the fortunate, so Salesforce (CRM) CEO, Marc Benioff, who exercised over $40 million worth of stock last year to beef up his $5.27 million salary and bonuses, is not someone for whom I am inclined to feel sorry. Still, it is hard not to feel sympathy for a CEO who presumably woke up yesterday excited to report earnings that gave the company’s critics what they said they wanted, with a solid beat of expectations on top and bottom lines to boot. Any positivity was soon put to bed, however. The beats and good news in this case weren’t enough, and CRM got slammed after earnings, opening this morning around fifteen percent below yesterday’s close.

In terms of the criticism, Salesforce, and Benioff in particular, have been under pressure for some time from activist investors, starting with Starboard Value announcing a stake in October of last year. Since then, buying Salesforce stock and seeking to change the company has become a very popular sport, with Third Point, ValueAct, Inclusive Capital, Elliott Management, and most recently, the politically motivated, so-called “anti-woke” Strive Capital getting in on the act.

The popularity of CRM among the “I know your company better than you do” investors is understandable, though. Salesforce is one of those companies that has grown rapidly, then seemed to have lost sight of what that growth was for. They invested heavily to keep pace with increasing demand that peaked in 2021, including making several easy-to-criticize acquisitions, and that left them an obvious target for activist investors. The buying and the expansion meant that profitability was being sacrificed in pursuit of top line growth. Ultimately, the purpose of a corporation is to make money, and it started to look as if Salesforce had forgotten that. Growth to meet rising demand is great, but when the pursuit of it continues even as demand for the company’s products and services level off, it starts to look like it is motivated more by power and ego than by revenue and profit.

That was certainly how it looked to some as Benioff pushed Salesforce forward, although his reaction to the criticism when it came suggests that there was really no egotism involved. The CEO took the “suggestions” of all of the serious investors, those motivated by money (and not politics), seriously. He talked regularly with the activist guys and reversed growth with big spending cuts and layoffs. The fruits of that effort were visible in the last quarter, with top- and bottom-line beats, and a noticeable improvement in margins.

However, the fact that Benioff felt the need to state the obvious, that cutting back would slow revenue growth a bit, seems to have upset traders. That, though, doesn’t explain a fifteen percent plunge on what are basically good numbers. To understand that you first have to look at a year-to-date chart:

When you do, the drop has a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” look to it. Even as the company cut back, CRM has gained around fifty percent in 2023 and, quite frankly, something had to give. It certainly feels that way when you look at traditional value metrics. At a time when triple digit P/Es are seen as excessive, even for companies quite early in their growth trajectory, CRM’s, which was trading at around 1,000x trailing twelve-month earnings, could be said to look, shall we say, a bit pricey.

If the big drop were purely about market dynamics, then CRM this morning would be yet another counterintuitive post-earnings move, where a drop creates a massive opportunity to buy at a discount. However, it isn’t just about that. CRM is priced as a rapid growth stock during a time of cutbacks, and that changes the outlook completely. In that context, this morning’s losses look like the beginning of a retracement that could, maybe even should, last for some time. Because of that, while there may well be some opportunistic buying today and over the next few days, it is hard not to believe that these earnings and the reaction to them mark a significant momentum shift, and that CRM will head lower still in the coming weeks.

