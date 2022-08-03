What to Look for in Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Q2 Earnings?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 4. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $2.83 per share on revenues of $6.9 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the liquefied natural gas exporter’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Cheniere Energy’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based transporter of the super-chilled fuel crushed the consensus mark on higher-than-expected shipments. Cheniere Energy had reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.35 that comprehensively beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34. The company’s quarterly revenues of $7.5 billion also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.3%.



Cheniere Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate just once in the last four quarters and missed in the other three, ending up with a negative earnings surprise of 28.1%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line has been revised 2.2% upward in the last seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 424.1% surge year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests a 128.7% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

LNG shipments for export from the United States have been robust for months on the back of environmental reasons and record-high prices of the super-chilled fuel elsewhere. Now, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, LNG has become even more coveted, with an increasing number of countries vying for the American-made fuel to replace supplies from Moscow. This means that LNG deliveries are poised to rise further. This augurs well for Cheniere Energy — the dominant U.S. LNG exporter — in the to-be-reported quarter. As proof of this bullish backdrop, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter LNG revenues is pegged at $6.7 billion, suggesting a whopping increase from the year-ago level of $2.9 billion.



On a somewhat bearish note, though, Cheniere Energy’s operating costs and expenses in the first quarter almost quadrupled year over year to $8.1 billion. The upward cost trajectory is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported period since the export of natural gas by setting up large liquefication plants is an extremely capital-intensive undertaking, with each unit running up multi-billion-dollar bills.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Cheniere Energy is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -4.91%.



Zacks Rank: Cheniere Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



