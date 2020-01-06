What To Look For In CES 2020? Today's Events

(RTTNews) - The CES 2020, the world's largest tech show, begins in Las Vegas this week. It is seen as a global stage for displaying the latest products and technologies in consumer electronics.

The CES is organized by the Consumer Technology Association or CTA, the trade association representing the $401 billion U.S. consumer technology industry. It is the platform where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace and thus, attracts a lot of attention from the world media.

This year's CES takes place from Tuesday, January 7, through Friday, January 10. The organizers expects more than 175,000 people to attend and more than 4,500 companies to exhibit their products at this year's show.

CES 2020 will feature new and expanded exhibit areas, 300 conference sessions with 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from over 45 countries.

This year's tech products are expected to cover 5G connectivity and Internet of Things or IOT, artificial intelligence or AI, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities, sports technology, and robotics, among others.

The event will feature more than 1,550 new exhibitors. Non-traditional tech company exhibitors include Bell, Impossible Foods, John Deere, NBCUniversal, P&G and WWE.

New exhibitors at the show include Abbott, Bridgestone, Delta Air Lines, DuPont, Humana and Weber.

Monday's events include keynote addresses by Samsung Consumer Electronics Division President and CEO Hyun-Suk Kim, as well as Daimler AG's Chairman of the Board of Management and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Ola Källenius.

After staying away from the tech show for 28 years, Apple will make an official appearance at the CES this year. Jane Horvath, Apple's senior director of global privacy, will discuss consumer privacy in a Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable SuperSession on Tuesday at 1 pm.

The major trends expected to dominate this year's CES include 5G technology, new smart televisions and streaming services, privacy and security, as well as healthcare and wellness technology.

