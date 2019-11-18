What to Look for as Earnings Season Ends

Earnings are the most fundamental driver of the stock market, so it is no surprise that over the last few weeks as Q3 earnings were released, that has been the focus of traders and investors. It has overall been a good earnings season, with a higher than average seventy-five percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported beating expectations. That was strong enough to drive stocks to record highs, but now that the earnings stimulus begins to fade, what can investors expect?

It isn’t hard to guess where the main focus will be. Trade is still the big overhang, even as we hit these heady heights. The trade war with China is dragging on, despite occasional reassurances from both sides that a deal is coming soon.

At this point, though, it is hard to see how trade news can have a big negative effect on the market. It has become clear that U.S. corporations are doing well despite the trade war. They could do better without the tariffs maybe, so there is room for some good news, but bad news would just be status quo and, as things stand, we are at record highs.

So, as much as people will be focused on the trade news, that probably isn’t where the risks to the market are over the next few weeks.

The ongoing impeachment hearings in Congress are a more likely source of disruption. The market has made it clear that no matter what people think of Donald Trump, they like the tax cuts and deregulation he has delivered. Given the makeup of the Senate, it is unlikely that the President will actually be removed from office, but that isn’t necessary for the market to react badly.

If Democrats in the House can show evidence that the President acted unconstitutionally and/or illegally in the Ukraine matter, then the effect on the public will be more important than what the Senate does. A backlash against Republicans next year increases the likelihood of Democratic control of the White House and Congress.

The facts show that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing for stocks. The market has, on average, done better under Democratic Presidents than Republican since World War 2, but that won’t matter. With the outlook for Democratic primary race getting even more muddied with new entries and with Elizabeth Warren emerging as a real contender, the big money on Wall Street will get nervous regardless of the facts.

One other area of possible concern as the influence of earnings fades, and a much more solid one than the ifs and maybes of politics, is domestic economic data. We will see CPI and PPI on Wednesday and Thursday, with Retail Sales and Industrial Production numbers on Friday. Those numbers are always important, but with forecasts for fourth quarter U.S. growth dropping to near zero, those numbers will have even more of an effect.

The immediate post-earnings period can sometimes be a sleepy one for stocks as the news is digested. This week, that won’t be the case. There are plenty of other things for traders to focus on and some volatility could be imminent.

