What to Know About Investing in a Rising Rate Environment

Most people think that successful investing is about picking stocks, and therefore they analyze the prospects and performance of individual companies. This is important to some extent at some point in the process, but before that investors may want to understand what big picture influences move markets. For example, is the economy strong or weak? Are we in a period of growth, stagnation or recession? Are government and central bank policies encouraging or discouraging growth and corporate profitability?

One of the most important factors in deciding all of the above is interest rates and the expectations of future rates as set by the Fed. Currently, the Fed is hiking rates and saying that they intend to keep doing so for the time being. This is what is referred to as a “rising rate environment” for markets. What do investors need to know in this type of environment?

How Interest Rate Moves Impact the Market

To understand the impact of interest rates on the markets, you first have to understand why rate changes happen. They are the most basic and most effective tool available to central banks to influence economic activity. In general, lower rates promote growth, while higher rates slow things down. When the economy is sluggish, the Fed will cut rates to promote growth, but when, as is the case right now, inflation threatens to reduce buying power and destabilize the economy, the central bank will increase interest rates to slow things down.

Higher interest rates mean that borrowing, the way most companies finance new projects, gets more expensive, discouraging investments for the future. They also make the mortgage and credit card debt of consumers more expensive, forcing a cut back elsewhere so that they can dedicate a larger percentage of their income to servicing debt. Those are the intended consequences of raising rates, but there is another, less direct way in which rate hikes influence the stock market.

Higher interest rates also make stocks less attractive when compared to other investments. Usually, a return of less than 2% per year for lending money to the government for 10 years, as was available for a while last year, doesn’t exactly encourage money managers to buy Treasuries or other bonds given that their rates of return or yields are tied to those offered on government bonds. That money, though, has to earn a return of some kind, somewhere, and the risk involved in buying stocks looks less worrisome when the alternative “safe” investment returns basically nothing. So, money pours into stocks, forcing markets higher and creating momentum that draws more money in.

However, when the 10-Year Treasury offers a return of twice that, as it does now, the equation changes, and stocks become less attractive on a relative basis. It is much harder to justify the risk involved in seeking the long-term average 7% return on stocks when a safe investment in the 10-Year can get you over 4%.

The Impact on Styles and Sectors

It’s important to note that although rate sensitivity impacts the whole market, it won’t impact the whole market equally. Some stocks will be more affected than others due to slowing growth and the relative appeal of bonds with higher yields.

Stocks are usually divided into two basic styles, growth, where the price reflects the value of assumed future earnings, and value, where a stock looks cheap based on its past performance. Understandably, if growth expectations are an important part of the value proposition for a group of stocks, actions taken to deliberately slow that growth will push the price of them lower. Value stocks, on the other hand, whose value is based on current earnings, will still have value in the future, even if growth slows or stops altogether.

That is why, when the Fed starts to raise rates, you will see a shift away from areas that are growth-dependent into areas where growth is not as important, but where value can often be found.

Sectors Most Impacted by a Rising Rate Environment

Tech: The tech sector gets impacted by rising rates because so much of the sector falls under the banner of “growth,” but also for simpler, logical reasons. Companies are less likely to upgrade their IT infrastructure or invest in new tech when money is expensive, and consumers feel less inclined to buy the latest phone or gadget. So the prospects for tech companies are lower when rates are higher. Luxury Goods: While less available income and more expensive credit probably won’t impact the very rich all that much, they will reduce the number of people who reach to make aspirational purchases of luxuries, so high end brand companies will feel the pinch. Real Estate and Builders: The most dramatic impact of a rising rate environment is on real estate. Mortgage costs increase substantially as rates move higher, and most people judge what they can afford, not by the selling price of a property, but by the monthly mortgage payment it will require. Real estate prices fall as rates rise, and building projects usually drop sharply as a result.

Sectors That Thrive in a Rising Rate Environment

Consumer Staples: No matter where interest rates go or what economic conditions prevail, there are some things that people will not cut back on. We will still brush our teeth and wash our hair and we will still buy food. So, the stocks of businesses that serve those markets, either as producers in the case of something like Proctor and Gamble (PG), or as retailers, particularly at the discount end of the business where companies like Walmart (WMT) and General (DG) operate, become sought after and at least hold their value. Healthcare: In the same way, no matter what the economic conditions, people will still get sick and will still look to get better. In the U.S., where healthcare is considered a value good, meaning that you have no right to it and access is based on your ability to pay, a weakened economy does have some impact on the sector, but because most people use health insurance, it is nowhere near as great as on other consumer businesses. Defense: History has shown time and again that defense spending in the U.S. is not particularly sensitive to interest rates or economic growth. The industry tends to work on long-term contracts that are still honored no matter what, and governments facing hard economic times like to splash money on defense and law enforcement, areas that most people see as a governments' legitimate role and therefore as worthwhile spending.

Timing is Important

Just as timing is the most important thing in comedy, it is also in investing, and that is just as true when responding to rising rates as it is at any other time. Markets typically respond to news in advance of them happening. Thus, stocks dropped sharply in the second half of 2022, even though rates were only marginally higher than their lows at that time. It was the prospect of future hikes, not current levels, that prompted the selling.

That preempting of a move therefore has another impact too. It means that when the expected thing actually happens, the market often moves in the other direction. To some extent, that is what we saw in January of 2023. The Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points (three quarters of a percent) in December, then by 50 in January, while clearly signaling their intention to keep hiking. Stocks, however, and particularly the kind of stocks negatively impacted by rate hikes, had a great January in 2023, with the Nasdaq gaining nearly 11% and all the other major indices posting significant gains. The market by then started looking forward to when the Fed stopped hiking, or maybe even started to cut again.

Conclusion

Nothing about investing is simple. If it were, we would all be rich beyond our wildest dreams and certainly wouldn’t need advice and education. However, some things are both logical and eternal. Some types of stocks, like where value is more important and that are naturally protected against cutbacks, will do well, at least on a relative basis.

So, when a central bank embarks on a series of planned rate hikes designed to slow the economy, understand that they will almost certainly succeed, and that will, favor some investments over others. Be aware that any changes made should be made quite early in the cycle to avoid the “sell the rumor, buy the fact” pattern that we saw in late 2022 and early 2023.

Otherwise, in a rising rate environment, don’t overthink things. Make logical, obvious adjustments to your portfolio detailed above, and while you won’t necessarily avoid losses by doing so, you will probably at least minimize them to some degree.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.