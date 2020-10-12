Markets

What To Expect This Earnings Season

Contributor
The Daily Upside The Motley Fool
Published

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Earnings Season Is Here
Another quiet quarter in the books and it's time to tally the results.

The big banks will kick off earnings season in earnest this week, with JPMorgan on Tuesday, followed by Bank of America and Wells Fargo on Wednesday. Other bellwethers including Johnson & Johnson, Delta Air Lines, and UnitedHealth are also set to report this week.

Charts charts charts.

Image Credit: Getty Images.

Here's a quick rundown of what to expect:

In The Dark: Similar to the second quarter, many companies have eliminated the practice of issuing guidance due to the volatility of the pandemic. Just 69 companies in the S&P 500 have issued earnings guidance for the third quarter, below the average 100+ companies that typically do so.

Hopes Are Rising: Third quarter profit is expected to drop 20% vs. last year-one of the largest drops in history. But, on a relative basis, expectations are rising. In June, analysts expected third quarter profit would fall 25% on the heels of a 32% drop in the second quarter.

Lots Of Momentum: The S&P 500 is up more than 50% from its March lows. Coming off a strong week, the S&P is up 7.6% in 2020-a very average year.

The Takeaway: Analysts expect the worst is behind us. Corporate profits are expected to drop 13% year-over-year in the fourth quarter before rising again in 2021.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.Â Â The Motley Fool has partnered withÂ The Daily Upside to bring you news and highlights from the financial world.Â 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular