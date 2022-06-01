What To Expect in the First Week of June

The first full week of June will feature a host of inflation data that should guide investor and Fed sentiment. Earnings have come and gone, though Bilibili (BILI), Casey's General (CASY), Copua Software (COUP), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), Docusign (DOCU), Five Below (FIVE), Nio (NIO), Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), Signet Jewlers (SIG), Stitch Fix (SIFX) and Thor Industries (THO), are all still slated to report quarterly results.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There's no economic data scheduled to be released on Monday, June 6.

Tuesday, June 7 will bring the foreign trade balance and a consumer credit report.

On Wednesday, June 8, a revision to wholesale inventories is due out.

The regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck Thursday, June 9, in addition to real household net worth and real domestic nonfinancial debt.

Friday, June 10 is jam packed as far as economic reports are concerned. The monthly CPI is due out, as well as monthly core CPI, year-over-year CPI, and year-over-year core CPI. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is also on tap, alongside 5-year inflation expectations, and a federal budget balance update.

