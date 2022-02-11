What To Expect From Zynga's Q4?

[Updated: 2/8/2022] Zynga Q4 Earnings Preview

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is scheduled to report its Q4 results on Wednesday, Feb 9. We expect ZNGA stock to trade sideways with its revenue expected to be below and earnings above the consensus estimates. The company should benefit from continued demand for its popular franchises, including Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons. Zynga’s top-line will also be bolstered by contributions from its recent acquisitions, including Rollic’s hyper-casual gaming portfolio. Furthermore, the company may see robust user engagement levels, given the spread of Omicron, implying that people spent more time at home, eschewing more public forms of entertainment. However, this trend may reverse in Q1, given that Omicron appears to be milder than earlier variants of Covid-19. Also, the company may face some pressure on advertising due to changes in the policies related to advertising from Apple. Although we expect mixed results from Zynga, our forecast indicates that there is some more room for growth in ZNGA stock, as we discuss in the sections below. It should be noted that Take-Two Interactive plans to acquire Zynga for $9.86 per share. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Zynga Earnings Preview has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to be below the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Zynga’s Q4 revenues to be around $716 m illion , marginally lower than the consensus estimate of $720 million.

, marginally lower than the consensus estimate of $720 million. The company should benefit from robust demand for its popular franchises, especially in December with the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Looking back at Q3, the company reported bookings of $668 million, reflecting a 6% y-o-y growth, primarily driven by a strong performance from Rollic’s hyper-casual portfolio.

Our dashboard on Zynga Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

(2) EPS likely to be above the consensus estimates

Zynga’s Q4 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $0.11 per Trefis analysis, two cents above the consensus estimate of $0.09

The company’s adjusted EBITDA of $197 million in Q3 compares with $38 million figure seen in the prior year quarter.

Looking forward, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $0.47 in 2022, compared to an estimated $0.32 in 2021.

(3) ZNGA stock has some more room for growth

We estimate Zynga’s Valuation to be $10 per share, which is 10% above its current market price of $9.

to be $10 per share, which is 10% above its current market price of $9. This represents a P/E multiple of 32x for the company based on Zynga’s expected EPS of $0.32 for 2021.

Now, if the company reports upbeat results, with Q4 sales and earnings growth as well as 2022 guidance better than the street estimates, it is likely that the P/E multiple will be revised upward, resulting in even higher levels for ZNGA stock.

However, given that Take-Two Interactive plans to acquire Zynga for $13 billion, and the deal is subject to close mid next year, subject to regulatory approvals, ZNGA stock is unlikely to rise beyond Take-Two’s offer price of $9.86.

[Updated: 1/10/2022] Take-Two To Acquire Zynga

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has announced its plan to acquire Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in a deal valued at $12.7 billion. Zynga shareholders will get $9.86 per share, including $3.50 in cash and $6.36 of Take-Two stock. This transaction reflects a large 64% premium to Zynga’s current value of $6 per share. We have long maintained our view that ZNGA stock is undervalued, given its decline of over 37% over the last one year, compared to a large 23% rise for the broader S&P500.

Declining user engagement levels compared to the pandemic, and changes to Apple’s ad tracking policy are some of the reasons why ZNGA stock was being weighed down over the recent quarters. Zynga over the recent years has made multiple acquisitions and improved its revenue growth, a trend which is expected to continue going forward, as well. The stock price of ZNGA is up over 50% in after hours trading. Our coverage on Zynga, which includes Zynga Revenue Comparison, Zynga EBITDA Comparison, and Zynga Valuation, among others, provides more details on the company’s financial performance.

While ZNGA stock will likely see higher levels today, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out Zynga Stock Comparison With Peers to see how ZNGA stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

[Updated: 12/7/2021] ZNGA Stock Update

The stock price of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) continues to underperform its peers as well as broader indices. While the S&P500 index has seen a rise of 9% over the last six months, ZNGA stock is down over 40%. Now, most of the gaming stocks, including TTWO and EA, have also underperformed the broader markets with negative returns of over 10% in the last six months, still faring better than ZNGA. ATVI stock is also down over 40% over the last six months, but it has its own stock-specific issues. Overall, user engagement levels for gaming were very high last year, when people were confined to their homes, but now with economies opening up, engagement levels are lower compared to last year.

For Zynga, such a large stock decline is unwarranted, in our view. Other than falling user engagement levels, what has impacted ZNGA stock is rising competition from the likes of Roblox, a gaming platform where users can play games developed by other users in a metaverse (refers to a virtual reality environment where users can interact with each other), and there are concerns over Apple’s policy on in-game advertising. Apple released a privacy update for iOS in April, making it hard for applications to track iPhone users without their consent. This ad-tracking change is likely to result in higher player acquisition costs for Zynga.

That said, the advertising growth of nearly 2x in Q3 2021, also aided by Rollic’s hyper-causal gaming portfolio acquisition, was better than the street estimates. The management also raised its full-year outlook and it has new game launches slated for Q4 and 2022, which, along with its Chartboost acquisition this year, is likely to bolster the top and bottom line growth going forward.

Going by our Zynga’s valuation of a little over $10, based on expected EPS of $0.38 and a P/E multiple of 27x, there is an upside potential of over 60% from the current levels of around $6. In fact, the $11 estimate as per average of analyst forecasts, reflects an even larger 73% upside from the current levels, clearly pointing that ZNGA stock is undervalued currently, and investors can use the current dip as a buying opportunity for strong gains in the long term.

But what about the near term, given that ZNGA stock has seen a fall of 12% in a month? Going by its historical performance, there is a slightly higher chance of a fall in ZNGA stock over the next month. Out of 313 instances in the last ten years that ZNGA stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 12% or more, 154 of them resulted in ZNGA stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 154 out of 313, or only a 49% chance of a rise in ZNGA stock over the coming month. See our analysis on ZNGA Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

So, if this follows its historical pattern, ZNGA stock may remain sideways in the near term. However, given that the stock is undervalued with a large upside potential, we still find the current levels to be attractive.

Wondering how Zynga’s peers stack up. Check out Zynga Stock Comparison With Peers to see how ZNGA stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

[Updated: 9/22/2021] ZNGA Stock Decline

The stock price of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has seen a decline of 6.5% over the last week, while it is down 22% year-to-date. ZNGA stock has seen a gradual decline since it reported sluggish Q2 results in early August. Despite the recent acquisition of Rollic, the earnings were well short of our estimates, and there are rising concerns if Zynga can seen a meaningful earnings expansion over the coming years, something which the company has delivered in the past. Furthermore, there are already signs of slowing growth in user engagement levels after a sharp rise during the pandemic and gaming stocks at large have seen lower levels over the recent months.

Now, there are some positive developments for Zynga as well. Recently, a federal judge ruled that Apple can’t force developers to use in-app purchases. Gaming developers, such as Zynga, will now be able to offer payment options other than Apple, which takes between 15-30% of gross sales. This should help gaming companies improve their margins going forward.

The company also plans to launch FarmVille 3 for mobile, and it will likely result in better growth for Zynga’s revenue going forward, given the popularity of the franchise. The company will also launch its free-to-play Star Wars game, which is expected to bolster its user base and in-game purchases. Zynga also announced a social deception game – ReVamp – for Snapchat.

If you are considering Zynga stock as an investment option over a larger time frame, you can explore our forecast for Zynga’s valuation. We have maintained our view that ZNGA stock is undervalued and any dip can be used as a buying opportunity for long-term investors. But what about the near-term? Will ZNGA stock continue its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a rise in the stock imminent?

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in the company’s stock price using ten years of historical data, returns for ZNGA stock average around -0.4% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 6.5% fall over the previous week (five trading days), implying that the stock is best avoided in the near term. But how would the returns fare if you are interested in holding ZNGA stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Zynga stock price forecast. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just 1 day!

[Updated: 8/10/2021] ZNGA Stock Update

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) recently reported its Q2 results, which were below our estimates. The company reported revenues of $712 million, in-line with the consensus estimate of $713 million but slightly lower than our forecast of $725 million. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.05 was well below the $0.11 per Trefis and $0.09 consensus estimates. While the company benefited from its recent acquisitions, including Rollic, a slower than expected growth in user pay impacted the company’s overall performance. Note that is was a tough comparison to the prior year quarter, which benefited from Covid-19 related lockdowns, as people were confined to their homes, eschewing more public forms of entertainment. This resulted in higher user-engagement levels for gaming companies, including Zynga.

Looking forward, the company has lowered its outlook for revenues to be around $2.8 billion, 3% lower than its previous guidance. This can primarily be attributed to two factors – 1. reopening of economies resulting in lower user engagement levels, and 2. Apple’s ad-tracking changes resulting in higher player acquisition costs for Zynga. Following a dismal Q2, and lowered guidance, ZNGA stock plummeted 18% in a single trading session on Aug 6.

We have updated our model following the Q2 release. We now forecast sales to be $2.6 billion for the full-year 2021, up 33% y-o-y, compared to our previous estimate of around $2.9 billion, and lower than the company’s guidance. Looking at the bottom line, we now estimate adjusted EPS to be $0.36, compared to our earlier estimate of $0.45. We believe that the impact of Apple’s changes to ad tracking on Zynga’s earnings will likely be higher than earlier estimated. Given the changes to our revenues and earnings forecast, we have revised our Zynga Valuation at a little over $11 per share, based on $0.36 expected EPS and a little under 31x P/E multiple for 2021. Although this marks a 20% discount to our prior estimate, it is still at a premium of around 37% to the current market price of $8, implying that ZNGA is undervalued currently, and investors can use this dip to buy for long-term gains.

[Updated: 8/4/2021] Zynga Q2 Earnings Preview

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, Aug 5. We expect the company to likely post revenue and earnings above the consensus estimates, primarily led by continued growth in the company’s key franchises – Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons. Zynga’s top-line will also be bolstered by contribution from its recent acquisitions. However, the company has cautioned for some pressure on advertising due to changes in the policies related to advertising from Apple. Barring the pressure on advertising, we expect Zynga to navigate well based on these trends over the latest quarter.

Furthermore, our forecast indicates that Zynga’s valuation is $14 per share, which is 40% above the current market price of around $10, implying that ZNGA stock is undervalued at its current levels. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Zynga Pre-Earnings has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to be slightly above the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Zynga’s Q2 2021 revenues (total bookings – includes change in deferred revenue along with total revenue) to be around $725 million, slightly above the $713 million consensus estimate, and $710 million per the company’s provided guidance. Despite the economies opening up with vaccination programs underway in multiple countries, the user engagement levels for gaming has remained on the higher side, compared to the pre-pandemic levels, and Zynga, in particular, has benefited significantly, due to its recently acquired gaming portfolios, which should bolster the overall top-line growth in Q2. Zynga’s Q1 2021 total bookings were up a solid 69% y-o-y to $720 million, primarily driven by higher user engagement levels for its top games, as well as the contribution from acquisitions of games from Rollic. Our dashboard on Zynga Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

2) EPS likely to be above the consensus estimates

Zynga’s Q2 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $0.11 per Trefis analysis, two cents above the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company’s net loss of $23 million in Q1 2021 was much better than a $104 million loss in the prior year quarter. However, on an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $84 million or $0.08 on a per share basis. For the full year 2021, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $0.45 compared to $0.35 in 2020, and above the $0.40 consensus estimate.

(3) Stock price estimate a large 40% above the current market price

Going by our Zynga’s Valuation, with an EPS estimate of $0.45 and a P/E multiple of 31x in 2021, this translates into a price of $14, which is 40% above the current market price of around $10. In fact, at the current market price of $10, ZNGA stock is trading at just 22x its 2021 EPS estimate of $0.45. We continue to believe that Zynga deserves a higher P/E multiple given the strong revenue and earnings growth delivered over the recent past, a trend expected to continue going forward, as well.

Note: P/E Multiples are based on Share Price at the end of the year and reported (or expected) Adjusted Earnings for the full year.

