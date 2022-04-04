What To Expect From WisdomTree Investments Stock In The Near-Term?

WisdomTree Investments stock (NASDAQ: WETF) has gained 4.4% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 3.4%). However, the observed trend was quite the opposite over the last ten days (up 4.6% vs 5.3%) and one month (up 5.6% vs 6.7%). The stock market has witnessed high volatility over recent months. This was due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis and record-high inflation figures in the U.S.

WETF is an asset management company and a leading global exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor. Notably, it had Assets under Management (AUM) of $77.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. The firm executed a reverse share split (1:2) on the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) on 24th March. The move reduced the number of outstanding shares while improving the price per share.

Now, is WETF stock set to rise further, or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a 49% chance of a rise in WisdomTree Investments stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on WisdomTree Investments Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: WETF 5.6%, vs. S&P500 6.7%; Underperformed market

(31% likelihood event; 49% probability of rise over next 21 days)

WisdomTree Investments stock gained 5.6% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) increase of 6.7%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) increase of 6.7% A change of 5.6% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 31% likelihood event, which has occurred 776 times out of 2499 in the last ten years

Of these 776 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 381 occasions

This points to a 49% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: WETF 4.6%, vs. S&P500 5.3%; Underperformed market

(28% likelihood event; 49% probability of rise over next 10 days)

WisdomTree Investments stock increased 4.6% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) gain of 5.3%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) gain of 5.3% A change of 4.6% or more over ten trading days is a 28% likelihood event, which has occurred 695 times out of 2510 in the last ten years

Of these 695 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 344 occasions

This points to a 49 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: WETF 4.4%, vs. S&P500 3.4%; Outperformed market

(25% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next five days)

WisdomTree Investments stock gained 4.4% over a five-day trading period ending 03/30/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) increase of 3.4%

over a five-day trading period ending 03/30/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) increase of 3.4% A change of 4.4% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 25% likelihood event, which has occurred 617 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 617 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 338 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] WETF Return 3% -6% -48% S&P 500 Return 5% -4% 105% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 3% -7% 266%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/31/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.