What to Expect From WEX's Upcoming Fourth-Quarter Earnings

WEX WEX is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9 before the market open.

The company has had a decent earnings surprise history, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. The company has an average earning surprise history of 5.49%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $3.21 which has been kept constant for the last 30 days.

WEX Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

WEX Inc. price-eps-surprise | WEX Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $575.79 million, indicating an increase of 15.7% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected increase can be attributed to the company’s segmental revenue growth.

Revenue generated from fleet solutions are expected to go up by 16% to $356 million driven by strong volumes from new customer wins and renewals. Revenue generated from Travel and Corporate solution is expected to be $102 million, up by around 24.4% on a year-over-year basis owing to high consumer travel demand. Health and Employee Benefit Solutions’ revenues are expected to be at $124 million registering year-over-year growth of 13.8%.

Fleet Solutions segment’s payment processing transactions are expected to be up 13.7% to $166 million compared to the year-ago reported figure. Travel and Corporate Solutions' purchase volume is expected to climb 69% year over year to $18.4 billion. The purchase volume of Health and Employee Benefit Solutions is anticipated to go up by 15.3%.

The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by an increase in expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at $3.21 which is 24.4% more than the year-over-year figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WEX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Besides WEX, here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

S&P Global SPGI currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and a positive earnings ESP of 0.17%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 9 before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPGI’s bottom line is currently pegged at $2.47 per common stock which is 21.6% down from the year-ago reported figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is $2.86 billion, up from $2.09 billion reported in the previous year.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and a positive earnings ESP of 7.40%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 13 after the market close. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.50 has been revised upward by 1.3% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the revenue is $2.71 billion up from $2.57 billion reported in the previous year. CAR has an average surprise rate of 67.2% in the previous four quarters.

FleetCor Technologies FLT currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and a positive earnings ESP of 0.19%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 8 after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 up from the year-ago reported $3.72. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $873.39 million up from $802.26 million reported in the previous year. FLT has an average surprise rate of 3.8% in the previous four quarters.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.