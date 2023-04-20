What to Expect From Waste Management's (WM) Q1 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, with an average surprise of 4.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.27, which has been revised downwards by 1.6% in the past 60 days.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $4.8 billion, up 3.9% from the year-ago actual figure. Our estimate indicates revenue growth of 3.3% year over year. The uptick can be associated with the likely favorable performance of the collection and disposal segment and landfill segment.

Waste Management’s efforts to enhance the value of landfill gas are likely to have benefited the company’s revenues. Improving turnover trends and investments in automation made by the company are expected to have augured well for the collection and disposal segment.

The company is likely to have faced inflationary pressure during the quarter, which is anticipated to have impacted the bottom line. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings indicates a 1.6% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate indicates earnings to decline 5.1% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for WM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WM has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after market close.

The ZacksConsensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, down 11.8% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Connections WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, before market open.

The ZacksConsensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 88 cents per share, up 7.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, up 15.4% from the figure reported a year ago. WCN had an average surprise of 3.53% in the previous four quarters.

Aptiv APTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 86 cents per share, up 36.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, up 7.9% from the prior-year reported figure. APTV had a negative surprise of 8.7%, on average, in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.