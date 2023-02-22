What to Expect from Verisk Analytics' (VRSK) Q4 Earnings?

Verisk Analytics VRSK is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28, after market close.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and lagged once, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.17 has seen a slight uptick in the past 30 days.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $615.68 million, suggesting a 19.6% decline from the year-ago actual. The reduction can be associated with the sale of 3E business to New Mountain Capital. In the fourth quarter, the company also accounted for Wood Mackenzie, part of its energy business, as discontinued operations.

Revenues from energy and specialized markets are expected to go down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of which is pegged at $135 million. The decrease can be associated with the sale of Wood Mackenzie, the company’s energy business and constraints posed by consulting resources.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for insurance revenues are pegged at $616 million, which indicates a 9.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Such an increase can be correlated to the healthy growth in our industry, standard insurance programs, claims analytics, extreme events, life insurance and specialty business solutions.

The bottom line is expected to have been impacted by higher corporate costs, higher cloud expenses and recent business acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at $1.17 cents, which suggests a 20.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of -1.40% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP currently has an ESP of +8.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The fourth-quarter results are expected to be released soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 58 cents and has been narrowed down 3.3% in the past 60 days. TSP has an average surprise of 10.7% in the previous four quarters. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Veradigm Inc. MDRX currently has an ESP of +7.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled to be released on Mar 1, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at 28 cents, which suggests a 64.6% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $168.63 million, indicating a 57% decline from the figure reported in the previous year. MDRX has an average surprise of 38.4% in the previous four quarters.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS currently an ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled to be released on Mar 2, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at 22 cents, which implies a 4.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $637.15 million, suggesting a 9.9% rise from the figure reported in the previous year. PAGS has an average surprise of 33.1% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

