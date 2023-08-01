What to Expect from Verisk Analytics' (VRSK) Q2 Earnings?

Verisk Analytics VRSK is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2, before the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and matched once, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.8% on average.

Q2 Expectations

Verisk Analytics’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been negatively impacted by the disposition of Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services segments, despite the Insurance segment remaining in good shape.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $653.1 million, indicating a 12.5% decline from the year-ago actual figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.4, which is 8.5% lower than the year-over-year figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of -1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies TT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.55 per share, up 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, up 10.4% from the prior-year reported figure. TT had an average surprise of 6.7% in the previous four quarters.

SPX Technologies SPXC has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Aug 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 84 cents per share, up 18.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $390.7 million, up 10.4% from the prior-year reported figure. SPXC had an average surprise of 28.4% in the previous four quarters.

