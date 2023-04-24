What to Expect From This Week's Big Tech Earnings and How Investors Can Benefit

We are at roughly the halfway point for earnings season, and this is a big week for big tech. After the market closes on Tuesday, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) will kick off a flurry of earnings for mega-cap technology companies, with Facebook parent company Meta (META) following on Wednesday, and Amazon (AMZN) on Thursday. Q1 2023 earnings overall so far have been a bit of a mixed bag, so what can investors expect from the big four tech companies reporting this week and how can they use any reaction to their advantage?

Results elsewhere don’t really give us much of a clue. According to the always informative FactSet Earnings Insight report released on Friday, S&P 500 corporations have, to this point, reported the largest year-on-year decline in earnings since the “Covid Quarter,” Q2, 2020. Even so, it looks like that was fully baked into expectations, and therefore presumably prices, as 76% of them have recorded bottom line beats. If you are not familiar with the way these things work, I should point out that that number is not as spectacular as it might appear given that over the last five years, 77% of S&P companies have beaten EPS estimates on average each quarter, but 76% still shows that things aren’t anywhere near as bad as many feared.

As I said, though, results to date have been inconsistent. There are a couple of minor trends that have emerged within that inconsistency, though, and one of them does have a bearing on the big tech earnings to come this week. Generally, strong consumer brands, like Procter and Gamble (PG), which reported last week, and Coca-Cola (KO), which reported this morning, have done well. That is not particularly surprising as one of the reasons companies spend so much time, effort, and money building brands is to give them pricing power, and in an inflationary environment, that is a major key to maintaining profitability.

The four big tech companies reporting earnings this week are all established brands themselves. While tech and consumer goods are obviously different industries, the four may derive some benefit from the outperformance of known brands. Microsoft is a trusted name in software, and Google, Facebook, and Amazon all dominate their core businesses, so if what we are seeing elsewhere is replicated, businesses and individuals will gravitate towards those trusted names in uncertain times.

That may help to make earnings better than feared for all four tech companies, but there is another, probably more important factor that will also come into play; namely, that those fears are quite exaggerated. Expectations for tech earnings in general are pretty low right now after a couple of poor quarters at the end of last year and a seemingly endless round of job cuts from big names in the sector. However, a case can be made that a lot of bad news and pessimism was jammed into just a couple of reports and that some counterbalancing optimism is now overdue.

The weird thing, though, is that, barring any massive outlier in either direction, the reaction of MSFT, GOOG, META, and AMZN to earnings this week may be more about other factors than the numbers themselves. Until last week, I would have said that mild optimism and a sense of “not as bad as it could have been” would definitely have been enough to boost these stocks, as optimism seemed to be everywhere. The market had been climbing as the feeling grew that the Fed was about to end rate hikes and may even cut before too long. However, the mood shifted a bit last week, with traders starting to accent bad news rather than good and to see neutral as essentially negative. That introduces an element of uncertainty about how “not as bad as it could have been” will be received.

In short, while investors can be generally optimistic about this week’s tech earnings, there is an element of risk that has nothing to do with the results. The market will be much more concerned with the economic data due out this week, in particular the GDP and all-important Core PCE numbers on Thursday, than it will be with the results of individual companies, no matter how big and well-known those companies may be. That could result in some strange, illogical-looking moves in all four of these stocks this week. Eventually, though, corporate fundamentals do matter, so this may be a good week for investors to look at any contrarian opportunities that result from those moves, selling into what looks like exaggerated strength and buying on big dips that follow mediocre results.

