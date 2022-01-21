What To Expect From T. Rowe Price Group Stock After A 10% Drop In One Week?

T. Rowe Price Group stock (NASDAQ: TROW) has lost 9.8% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (down 1.9%). Further, the same trend was evident over the one-month horizon, with the stock decreasing by 10%. In comparison, the broader markets lost 2.1% over the same period.

T. Rowe Price Group is an investment management firm. The company recently released the preliminary month-end assets under management (AuM) for December 2021, which grew 15% y-o-y to $1.69 trillion. Further, the street is expecting a year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter. Notably, the consensus estimates for its fourth-quarter revenues and earnings are around $1.94 billion and $3.12, respectively. Despite this, the stock has witnessed negative investor sentiment over the last month, as investors are cautious about the impact of expected interest rate hikes and elevated inflation numbers on the company.

Now, is TROW stock set to drop further, or could we expect some rebound? We believe that there is a 67% chance of a rise in T. Rowe Price Group stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on T. Rowe Price Group Stock Chance of Rise.

Also, you can understand how T. Rowe Price Group’s revenues have changed over the years along with trends in revenues for its closest peers in a separate dashboard analysis.

Twenty-One Day: TROW -10%, vs. S&P500 -2.1%; Underperformed market

(3% likelihood event; 67% probability of rise over next 21 days)

T. Rowe Price Group stock lost 10% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 2.1%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 2.1% A change of -10% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 3% likelihood event, which has occurred 69 times out of 2514 in the last ten years

Of these 69 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 46 occasions

This points to a 67% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: TROW -12%, vs. S&P500 -4.4%; Underperformed market

(<1% likelihood event; 47% probability of rise over next 10 days)

T. Rowe Price Group stock decreased 12% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) loss of 4.4%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) loss of 4.4% A change of -12% or more over ten trading days is a less than 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 17 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 17 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 8 occasions

This points to a 47 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: TROW -9.8%, vs. S&P500 -1.9%; Underperformed market

(<1% likelihood event; 75% probability of rise over next five days)

T. Rowe Price Group stock lost 9.8% over a five-day trading period ending 01/18/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.9%

over a five-day trading period ending 01/18/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.9% A change of -9.8% or more over five trading days (one week) is a less than 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 16 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 16 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 12 occasions

This points to a 75% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Jan 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] TROW Return -13% -13% 127% S&P 500 Return -2% -2% 108% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -9% -9% 257%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/19/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.